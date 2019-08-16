Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE S traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. 8,682,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,719,908. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.00 and a beta of 0.09. Sprint has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Saw sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $52,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,279,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,765 shares of company stock worth $1,490,901 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprint by 267.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 571.4% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 42.7% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 6,188,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

