Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Short Interest Update

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,322,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 111,458,700 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Saw sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $52,303.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,901. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sprint alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprint by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $459,588,000 after buying an additional 21,383,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

S traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,719,908. Sprint has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.