Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 526,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Square by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 61,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Square by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,825. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 229,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,148.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

