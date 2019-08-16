SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Up 7.7%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35, 3,524,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,359,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price for the company. Finally, Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,909,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 24.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

