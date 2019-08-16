STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,659,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 524,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 77.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 292,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 47.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 268,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 86,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. 5,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.97. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 2.24.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

