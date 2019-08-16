Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Stage Stores shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Stage Stores by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,108,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 519,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stage Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

