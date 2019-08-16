Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00007857 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $109,369.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,393.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.03015281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,758,425 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.