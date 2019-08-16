Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Steinhoff International Holdings NV (ETR:SNH) traded down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.07 ($0.08) and last traded at €0.06 ($0.07), 13,761,640 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.07 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing of general merchandise and household goods in Africa, Australasia, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through 11 segments: Conforama; European Retail Management; Mattress Firm; European Manufacturing, Sourcing and Logistics; European Properties (Hemisphere); Pepkor Europe; Australasia (Greenlit Brands); Pepkor; Automotive; Corporate and Treasury Services; and All Other Segments.

