Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Sells $515,697.30 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ivan Bergstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $167,632.78.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 551,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STML. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,614,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 858,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.