Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,562,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,420,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,963,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,627,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 831,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

