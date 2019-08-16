Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 304,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after acquiring an additional 769,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 181,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

