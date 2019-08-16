Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.47% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.78 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

