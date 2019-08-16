Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,219 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.48. 98,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

