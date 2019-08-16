Stephens Inc. AR Sells 34,801 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,801 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 271.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,116,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 815,989 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 343.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 25,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 155,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 307,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

