Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 21,195 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 415,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 475,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

