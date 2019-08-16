Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $51,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 148,354 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,765. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

