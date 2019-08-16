Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of ANSYS worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 97,162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.47 and its 200-day moving average is $190.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $459,344. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.22.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

