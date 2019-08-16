Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,795 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

