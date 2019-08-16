Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 4,633 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.66% of Q2 worth $56,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,270,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,818,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 477,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,073. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -243.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $6,333,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,365,385.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $8,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,780,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,941,718. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

