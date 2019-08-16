Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.25% of Insulet worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,919,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,793,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,967,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,256,000 after acquiring an additional 214,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,913,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,733.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,798,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.66. 298,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,993.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $155.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

