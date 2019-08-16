Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,951 shares during the period. Medidata Solutions comprises 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $64,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after acquiring an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 28.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

MDSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

