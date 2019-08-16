Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184,961 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Tableau Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 311,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tableau Software by 454.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tableau Software by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Tableau Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Tableau Software by 16.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,898 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DATA remained flat at $$169.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49.

DATA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other Tableau Software news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $375,407.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $641,221.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,572.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,257 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

