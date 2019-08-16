Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 17,858 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $47,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.70. 28,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.03. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

