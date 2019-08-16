Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 214.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In other news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total value of $3,471,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $2,713,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,088 shares of company stock worth $35,102,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

