Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.43 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,264 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,766,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,664,000 after acquiring an additional 175,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,237,000 after acquiring an additional 253,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,274,000 after buying an additional 491,602 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,798,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,424,000 after buying an additional 53,134 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,816.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.30. 48,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

