Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.62 Million in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,751. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

