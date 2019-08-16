Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.12 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.55. 12,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $131.78.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.