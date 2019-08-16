Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $95,731,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,001 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,646 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $1,333,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,591,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,802 shares of company stock worth $119,632,226 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $810.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $822.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $797.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

