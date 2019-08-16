Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,051 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $43,332,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $11,132,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $6,275,933.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,284,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $1,262,696.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,728,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,041 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,188. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $140.06. 4,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,877. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,494.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

