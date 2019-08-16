Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 6,457 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61,304.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of RL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 18,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $141.62.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 428,568 shares of company stock worth $46,648,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

