Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $1.75 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,134,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,188,000 after purchasing an additional 416,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,359,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,548 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,501,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 22,051 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,192 shares in the company, valued at $21,232,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 25,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

