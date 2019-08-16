STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,901,000 after buying an additional 808,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $31,556,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $18,562,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 353,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,101,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 135,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,094. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

