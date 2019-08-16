Storiqa (STQ) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Storiqa has a total market cap of $752,363.00 and $33,194.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storiqa has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Tokenomy and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00265097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.01304899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00094605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com.

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Indodax, IDEX, Exmo, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Tidex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

