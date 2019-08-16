Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.85. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 32,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

