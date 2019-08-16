Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.22. 1,672,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

