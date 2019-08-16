SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Acquires $156,748.80 in Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) Director Richard Dean Hollis bought 75,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,748.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.72. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 1,193,708 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 42.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 705,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 232.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,810,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 316,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

