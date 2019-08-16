Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.65 ($3.30) and last traded at A$4.65 ($3.30), approximately 8,890 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.60 ($3.26).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $277.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting news, insider Ian Mason 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th.

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting Company Profile (ASX:SGLLV)

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

