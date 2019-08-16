SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

“We have heard the chatter—they say we’re crazy. Yesterday’s SuperCom June quarter earnings report marked the second consecutive year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBITDA in $1.9M generated on $5.7M in sales versus in sales. Sure, we see what appears to be the fourth quarter in a row of double- digit annual sales decline, but that trend merely serves to call attention to the underlying shifts, while the sequential sales stabilization—noted above—signals potential equilibrium. The farcical controversy lies in SuperCom’s 2018 audit, the white elephant standing next to each of the past two quarterly reports responsible for only a squint-eye view of SuperCom’s true financial position.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut SuperCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SPCB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.81.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.29% of SuperCom worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

