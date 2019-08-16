SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,238. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.81. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

SPCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in SuperCom by 54.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 30.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

