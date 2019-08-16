Swiss National Bank Buys 2,004,488 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004,488 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $235,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,720 shares of company stock worth $3,254,208 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 437,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.