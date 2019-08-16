Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Caterpillar worth $255,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 314,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

