Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,942,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Abbott Laboratories worth $499,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. 222,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 885,102 shares of company stock valued at $71,110,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.