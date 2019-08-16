Swiss National Bank Sells 102,600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $398,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,317,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.19. 68,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

