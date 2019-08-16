Swiss National Bank Sells 57,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of NVIDIA worth $308,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.00. 16,713,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,692. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

