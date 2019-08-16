Swiss National Bank Sells 96,300 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,300 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Mastercard worth $837,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.64. 98,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.57 and a 200-day moving average of $248.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.