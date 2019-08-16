Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $275,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,066.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $23.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,928.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,761. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,892.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,824.37. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.