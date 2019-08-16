Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,192,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $199,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 216,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,670,314.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.