Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,631,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,507,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

