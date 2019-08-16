Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.50 ($91.28) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($95.09).

FRA SY1 opened at €80.14 ($93.19) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.30. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

