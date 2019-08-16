Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,185. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $352,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,120. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 147,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 88,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

